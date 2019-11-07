Cuts come to Willoughby and Eastlake schools after levy vote

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) -A difficult day of school cuts begin Thursday in the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools after voters shot down a proposed tax levy.
The tax would have generated about $8.5 million a year to help make up for cuts in state funding.
There will be immediate cuts to all middle school and freshman athletics, field trips, and some non-athletic groups.
On Wednesday, some students walked out of classes to protest the upcoming loss of programs.
They students ay those programs add to the quality of their education.
The district has been upfront about the realities of its financial situation.
Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, the district released a detailed Powerpoint showing past cuts and the fact it’s one of the lowest taxed districts in the area.
The district also outlined that it spends almost the lowest per-pupil cost compared to neighboring districts.
Cuts now include the elimination of field and band trips, the elimination of all district non-athletic supplemental.
There will also be a reduction in classroom supplies and travel and meeting expenses.
