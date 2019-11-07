Data shows Cleveland Browns ticket listing prices dropped 21% since start of season

Data shows Cleveland Browns ticket listing prices dropped 21% since start of season
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the second half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (Source: David Zalubowski)
By Rachel Vadaj | November 6, 2019 at 11:14 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 11:22 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland may be known for having some of the most loyal sports fans around, but new data shows that the demand to go to a stadium to see the Browns play has gone down with the season record.

According to SeatGeek, ticket listing prices for the now 2-6 Cleveland Browns have dropped 21% since the beginning of the season.

SeatGeek said tickets for the upcoming game against the 6-2 Buffalo Bills average at $192, and is considered one of the hottest games for the remainder of the season.

However, SeatGeek said ticket prices have dropped 8% in the last two weeks alone, which means fans that waited until the last minute may have lucked out on getting a good deal despite the Browns’ unlucky losing streak.

As of Wednesday, the cheapest ticket for that Bills vs. Browns game was $101, including fees, according to SeatGeek.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.