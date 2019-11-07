Data shows Cleveland Browns ticket listing prices dropped 21% since start of season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland may be known for having some of the most loyal sports fans around, but new data shows that the demand to go to a stadium to see the Browns play has gone down with the season record.
According to SeatGeek, ticket listing prices for the now 2-6 Cleveland Browns have dropped 21% since the beginning of the season.
SeatGeek said tickets for the upcoming game against the 6-2 Buffalo Bills average at $192, and is considered one of the hottest games for the remainder of the season.
However, SeatGeek said ticket prices have dropped 8% in the last two weeks alone, which means fans that waited until the last minute may have lucked out on getting a good deal despite the Browns’ unlucky losing streak.
As of Wednesday, the cheapest ticket for that Bills vs. Browns game was $101, including fees, according to SeatGeek.
