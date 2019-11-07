Deal to sell GM Lordstown plant to electric vehicle company becomes finalized, report says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - General Motors finalized the sale of the Lordstown plant to a startup company that will use the facility to build electric vehicles.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the facility has been sold to the Lordstown Motors Corp., an electric truck startup company specifically formed to take over the shuttered plant.
The Lordstown Motors Corp. shares affiliation with the Cincinatti-area electric truck manufacturer, the Workhorse Group.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and state legislators weighed in on the reported deal.
The United Automobile Workers union wasn’t able to convince GM to keep the plant as part of the new labor contract that was ratified in October.
Terms of the sale between GM and the Lordstown Motors Corp. have not been released.
