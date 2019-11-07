Earn cashback from top online retailers during new retail holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A retail website is helping consumers earn money back from multiple online retailers until midnight.
RetailMeNot is a website celebrating the first-ever Cash back Day which is a new retail holiday that helps consumers save money.
Cash Back Day will run until midnight on Thursday.
Shoppers will be able to earn money back through exclusive deals from popular online retailers including Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Cricket Wireless, Overstock, and JCPenney.
To start earning cashback customers will need to log onto RetailMeNot, create a free account and activate the cashback offer when you click the website that you want to shop on.
For more information on the specific cashback deals, click here.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.