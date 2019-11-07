19 First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix of rain, snow and cold Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For some areas, the wintry mix has transitioned into snow.
Area-wide, expect a general blend of rain and snow, with occasional bursts of snow, through about 4 p.m.
In the Cleveland metro area, the wintry weather should be done by 2 p.m.
For most of the area, the evening commute will be dry.
A break in the precipitation is expected from about 4 to 8 p.m.
After that, light lake effect bands will begin to develop.
These will be meandering over the area through the overnight hours. Light accumulation is possible from Cleveland east into the Primary Snow Belt.
It will also be quite chilly tonight.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by dawn tomorrow.
Lake effect snow showers and squalls will still be moving over the area Friday morning. Again, this is lake effect, so this will not be widespread.
However, where squalls persist, visibility will be low.
The snow bands will shift into the Primary Snow Belt by Friday afternoon, coming to an end Friday night.
Unfortunately, there is no warm-up in the forecast for tomorrow.
The Cleveland area is in the 30s all day.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s tomorrow night.
We will warm up a bit for the weekend.
- Saturday’s high: 46°
- Sunday’s high: 56°
There is a chance for rain showers by Sunday evening.
Rain will transition to a wintry mix of rain and snow overnight Sunday into Monday.
Snow chances really start to ramp up Monday into Tuesday.
At this time, this is looking like a meaningful, impactful snow event.
We will need to watch it closely. We do expect our most significant accumulations of the season so far. Stay tuned!
Monday’s high: 38°
Tuesday’s high: 31°
Wednesday’s high: 35°
