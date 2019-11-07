Gov. DeWine approves repeal of Ohio’s sales tax on feminine hygiene products

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed off on a bill that repeals the state’s “pink tax,” a sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products.
The repeal was attached to Senate Bill 26, which will also provide a tax credit to teachers who purchase school supplies.
Republican State Rep. Niraj Antani was a joint sponsor of Senate Bill 26. He commended the governor for acting on the bill on Wednesday.
“I am grateful to the governor for signing Senate Bill 26 to repeal the tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products," Antani said. "Through the passage of this bill, Ohioans are witnessing the removal of a gender-based tax discrimination. Women will see a significant amount of savings over the course of their lifetime with the repeal of the pink tax. It is my hope that other states who have not repealed this tax will recognize the great strides the Ohio legislature has taken and follow suit.”
Before the bill cleared into legislation, tampons and other feminine products were considered “luxury items” and were eligible for taxes because they weren’t classified as necessities, such as food and medical supplies.
