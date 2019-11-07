‘Hamilton’ is returning to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Broadway’s best is returning to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square in 2020.
A six-week engagement of the hit musical “Hamilton” comes back to Cleveland from Sept. 22, 2020 through Nov. 1, 2020.
The musical, which tells the story of Alexander Hamilton through a fusion of hip-hop and jazz, first came to Cleveland for the 2017-18 season.
“My absolute favorite question that people ask me is will ‘HAMILTON’ ever come back?,” says Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci. “Yes! For the rest of our lives ‘HAMILTON’ will be coming back! We were one of the first cities to see it and one of the first cities to get the return for the most in-demand show of a generation.”
“Hamilton" is part of a new five-show package, which also includes “Anastasia” and Disney’s “Frozen.”
A limited number of new season ticket packages, including for the “Hamilton” performance, will go on sale on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
Call 216-640-8800 or visit PlayhouseSquare.org for purchasing information.
