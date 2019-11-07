Indians announce Tribe Fest will return Feb. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians announced on Thursday that their annual Tribe Fest will return on Feb. 1. The Cleveland Convention Center will hold the event for the third year in a row the Indians also announced.
Tribe Fest will be split into sessions. If you have season tickets with the team, you can start purchasing your tickets for $5, which benefits the Cleveland Indians Charities starting on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Tribe Fest festivities for season-ticket holders will start at 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The general public can also participate in the festivities, which will began at 1:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. You can purchase those tickets on Nov. 14, and those will cost $10.
The Indians said a Field of Dreams baseball diamond, batting cages, pitch speed and other activities will return to the Cleveland Convention Center. The event will be adding an All-Star autograph session that guarantees two All-Star autographs and player photo opportunities (additional tickets required for both interactions).
The Indians also said In order to guarantee autographs from Tribe players, fans can bundle autograph session tickets with general admission ticket purchase. There is a limit of four autographs per session.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.