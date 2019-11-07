Lorain police investigating after vandals spray paint cars and homes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was not the way anyone in an east side Lorain neighborhood wanted to start a recent Sunday morning as they woke to find their homes and cars spray-painted by vandals.
Homes, garages, and multiple cars were tagged, and some of them were vulgar, and all of it difficult, expensive, and time-consuming to remove or paint over.
Dalaina Simpson found the driver side window of her car spray painted.
“I was pretty lucky, I was able to get it off with some nail polish remover," Simpson said.
Earl Hembee, who lives around the corner from Simpson had a bigger problem on his hands as the entire side of his pick-up truck was spray-painted with a long red line.
“It’s disgusting, you work all your life trying to enjoy your last years, and people don’t care,” Hembee said, “It’s just aggravating.”
Humbee said he used gasoline to remove the paint and then washed it down with soap, he was able to get the paint off but most likely damaged the clear coat on his truck in the process.
Simpson said it was a sign of a deteriorating neighborhood, but Humbee who has lived here for 53 years was a bit more optimistic.
“It’s a good neighborhood, for the most part,” Humbee said.
