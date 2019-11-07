Mailman saves the life of a Cleveland woman who was being attacked by a dog

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is fighting for her life tonight after being attacked by a dog.
Her neighbors are calling the man who jumped in to save her a hero.
Alex Uber was on his regular route when he heard screaming coming from her back yard.
“I’m here every day,” he said. “I know what’s going on and what’s out of the ordinary.”
When he heard her desperate cries for help, he knew he had to do something.
“I came running down the driveway wondering what was going on,” he said. “I threw my mailbag down and threw the mail on the ground.”
There, he found Linda Morrow panicking.
“I said, ‘My neighbor is being attacked by her dog,’” Morrow said.
Uber said, “I could see the dog grabbing her by the shoulder up here, and it was dragging her across the grass.”
“She was bleeding pretty bad,” Morrow said.
Morrow says Uber fearlessly jumped over the fence into the back yard with the two.
He sprayed mace that he carries with him every day at the dog and bravely tried to pull him off.
“Her life’s more important than my job at that point. So, I figured anything I could do would be more than just say I walked by and didn’t do anything,” Uber said.
After a few terrifying minutes, Uber got the dog distracted, and the woman was finally able to get free.
Morrow said, “I was going to call the postmaster myself tomorrow anyway to let him know the heroic-ness of the mail carrier."
Uber said, “No, I’m not a hero. I did what anyone would do.”
The woman’s family says she has 27 puncture wounds from the attack, but they are just so thankful she’s alive.
“If it wasn’t for him, I think the outcome could have been a lot worse,” Morrow said.
The woman’s family says she is out of surgery but is now in the ICU recovering.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about her condition.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.