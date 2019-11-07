Mansfield ski area starts snow making campaign

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield’s Snow Trails is beginning its snow making campaign starting Thursday night.
The temperatures will drop to about 29 degrees Farenheit. This will be the earliest that Snow Trails has started making snow. The record for the earliest snow making was Nov. 13th, 2014.
For Snow Trails, the snow making usually begins around Thanksgiving. They have their sighs on for Opening Day in early December.
“Preparations for another fantastic winter season for our guests prioritizes early pre-season snowmaking,” said Nate Wolleson Marketing Manager at Snow Trails. “Getting a jump on stockpiling is the goal. When we’re into November and see a window of downward trending temps looking consistent for a few nights, and more to come in the following week, we call-in the Crew to take advantage of it,” Wolleson explained.
Snow Trails is going to take advantage of the cool air. You can watch the snow making here through their webcam.
Snow Trails will start to welcome guest on Sat. November 9th. This will be a free and open to the public. Snow Trails is calling it the “Pre-Season Party” event.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. You will be able to see the improvements that have been made at the Resort during the offseason. At 8 p.m., there will be a fireworks show, and a live band called “The Thirsty Travelers” on-stage in The Snowflake Loft at 9 p.m.
You can find full details at SnowTrails.com/PreSeasonParty.
Snow Trails is also still interviewing candidates for winter employment, and they are still accepting applications in all departments. They have provided jobs to nearly 500 employees .
The season at Snow Trails usually runs December through mid-March. You can visit SnowTrails.com/Employment to learn more.
