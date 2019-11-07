Mother blames Cleveland mayor for son’s murder, sues Frank Jackson and police chief for obstructing justice

“Due to the Mayor’s interference, the police failed to question Jackson or take him into custody on the date of Parra’s murder, failed to conduct a gunshot residue test that would have shown if Jackson had fired a gun, and failed to record their interactions with the Jacksons on their body cameras, all despite established departmental policies and procedures to the contrary. To date, the Mayor and Cleveland’s Chief of Police Calvin Williams have refused to appoint an independent investigation into Parra’s murder despite the obvious conflicts of interest and despite demands from citizens, public officials, and the press.”

Statement from the Pattakos Law Firm