CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air continues to funnel in this morning. We have a winter mix out there consisting of some rain, sleet, or snow. Temperatures will be in the 30′s today. The wind will be north to northwest at 10-20 mph. Snow accumulation will be minimal. The roads will be wet this morning. The winter mix comes to an end this afternoon. I have a cloudy sky in the forecast this evening. A cold night ahead.