Parma levy intended to help fix roads voted down by less than 200 votes

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma residents are aware that their roads need to be fixed, but just over 50 percent of voters decided they don’t need Issue 53 to fund it.
“Our water is up, our gas taxes are up, we got a backdoor tax increase,” Ethridge Porter, a resident, said. “We’re tired of paying extra taxes.”
According to the most recent results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, 50.64 percent voted against Issue 53, while 49.36 percent voted in favor. Parma officials have not received any confirmation that an official recount will take place.
If the levy passed, the homeowners with properties valued at $100,000 would have had to pay about an extra $53 every year to fund the street repairs.
Richard Blair, and 87-year-old resident saw the levy as an investment that would benefit him in the future.
“We have to pay for improvements,” he explained. “Good streets help the price of my house... I think it’s money in the pocket in the long-run."
Now that Issue 53 failed, Parma City Council will have to decide on roads they can repair with the funds they currently have.
“We pride ourselves on passing balanced budgets every year and being good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and I am confident we will do the same going forward,” Council President Sean Brennan said in a statement.
Residents like Porter voted against the levy in part because he doubts the city is properly handling taxpayer’s money.
“The lack of trust. No one seems to care what we pay,” he said.
Blair, however, believes he will have to foot the bill eventually.
“It’s going to be inevitable that they [the roads] have to be fixed,” he said. “What has to be done has to be done.”
