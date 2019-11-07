Springfield Township mother accused of allowing 3-month-old to ingest alcohol

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrest a Springfield Township mother after doctors determined that her baby had a high B.A.C. after ingesting alcohol.
Police say that Dovonna J. Reed, 32, has been arrested on child endangering and obstructing charges.
According to the release, Reed’s arrest stemmed from an October incident after she brought her 3-month-old daughter to Akron Children’s Hospital after the child was ill. Police say that doctors determined that the child had a B.A.C. of .359%.
The baby was admitted to the Natal Intensive Care Unit, where she was treated and then released under the supervision of the Summit County Children Services.
According to the release, detectives determined that Reed allowed the child to ingest alcohol and that she attempted to obstruct investigators during their investigation.
Redd is currently being held in the Summit County Jail while police continue to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.