Kalin Bennett, 1st basketball recruit with autism in NCAA D-I history, debuts for Kent State (video)

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The first NCAA basketball recruit with autism in Division 1 history took the court on Wednesday in the Kent State University Golden Flashes home opener.
Kalin Bennett, the freshman from Arkansas, scored his first two points in Wednesday’s win 97-58 over Division III opponent Hiram.
Bennett spoke about his experience following the game.
“It’s good to know that people look up to me, but the real thing is, everybody is capable of doing whatever they want to do,” Bennett said.
Kent State announced Bennett’s intent letter signing in November 2018.
