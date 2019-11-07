Suspect shot by Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning.
According to deputies, the shooting happened on East 39th Street.
19 News has learned deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in which shots were fired.
Deputies said when they arrived, they found an armed male who refused to lower his weapon, so deputies shot him.
Neither deputy was injured.
No word yet on the condition of the suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.