Traffic Alert: Transformer being moved expected to slow Medina County traffic

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A giant transformer being moved is expected to slow traffic on Thursday morning.
First Energy is moving a transformer from Brunswick to Brook Park starting at 9 a.m.
The transformer is 115 feet long, 16 feet wide, and too tall to fit under bridges on I-71. It weighs 150 tons.
This is a continuation of what the company did on Wednesday when they moved the transformer from Wadsworth to Brunswick.
The load can only move during the day and can only move at 3 miles per hour, and whenever they come across overhead wires, the truck has to stop.
They have to move the wires and have troopers get out to direct traffic.
The vehicle carrying the transformer is expected to go North on Pearl Rd. into Strongsville, turn right onto Royalton Rd., move to West 130 St. and then onto I-480.
It is uncertain when the transformer will reach its final destination.
On Wednesday, travel went slower than expected.
