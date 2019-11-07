University Hospitals 1 of only 8 in US tracking earliest signs of pancreatic cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland is looking to enroll people who might be at risk for developing one of the deadliest cancers.
Pancreatic cancer has surpassed breast cancer as the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths.
Lung and colon cancer were the deadliest in 2018, but its expected pancreatic will move beyond colon cancer in the coming years according to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
One of the reasons pancreatic cancer can be so deadly is the speed at which it can metastasize, or spread to other areas of the body.
Researchers at UH are seeing pancreatic cancer spreading faster than almost all other cancers.
“Based on our research, small cancers, less than even 1 cm in size have often spread microscopically,” said to Dr. Jordan Winter, Division Chief of Surgical Oncology at UH. “Additionally, we think that the very harsh environment that surrounds pancreatic cancer cells needs to powerful adaptive mechanisms that also protect pancreatic cancer cells against other toxic insults like chemotherapy.”
According to Dr. Winter one of the biggest risks for developing pancreatic cancer is smoking.
“The most important environmental cause pancreatic cancer is smoking," Winter said. “Smoking is such a strong risk factor for other cancers as well, and people who continue to expose themselves to this risk should be persistent and do everything they can, going with all available resources, to quit.”
You should also be on the look out for changes in your health such as:
- New onset or exacerbation of diabetes
- New onset or exacerbation of depression
- Unintentional weight loss
- Jaundice
- Greasy stool
- Abdominal or back pain
But even when recognizing these early symptoms, doctors have seen patients who didn’t get check out for fear of what could be found.
“It is no wonder the patients take the path of least resistance,” Dr. Winter said. “However, early time to diagnosis and treatment is such a powerful step towards improving outcomes.”
Winter said in the past 10 years there have been advancements in treatment, safer surgeries and multi-agent chemotherapy that should people hope not fear.
The UH is currently involved in a study looking at precursors, or markers, for pancreatic cancer in people who have a family history of the illness before there are any symptoms.
UH is one of only eight hospitals involved in this study which is led by Johns Hopkins and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan).
If selected, subjects are followed for 10 years with annual checkups where blood and pancreatic fluid are collected for testing.
“We currently have 56 subjects enrolled. They come from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Michigan and include several family groups,” according to Jeannine Denholm, a spokesperson for UH.
The study is looking for more people to enroll that meet the following criteria:
- In general, age 50-55 years old or 10 years younger than the age of the youngest relative with pancreatic cancer.
- Have a genetic mutation known to put individuals at higher risk for pancreatic cancer including BRCA1, BRCA2, ATM, PALB2, FAMMM (p16/CDKN2A), HNPCC, Peutz-Jeghers syndrome or Lynch Syndrome.
AND/OR
- Come from a family with 2 or more members with a history of pancreatic cancer. One of these relatives must be a first degree relative (mother, father or sibling).
If you would like to enroll in the study visit this site, and enter study registration number: NCT02000089
