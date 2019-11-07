U.S. Supreme Court denies former Akron police captain’s appeal in ex-wife’s 1997 slaying

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Supreme Court dockets show former Akron Police Department Captain Douglas Prade’s petition for a new trial in the death of his ex-wife was denied on Monday.
Dr. Margo Prade was fatally shot inside her van that was parked in the lot of her Akron medical office the day before Thanksgiving in 1997.
A Summit County jury found Prade guilty of her death in 1998.
Douglas Prade was sentenced to life in prision.
At the time of the trial, it was revealed that Dr. Prade suffered a bite mark on her arm that an expert said matched Douglas Prade’s bite impression.
In January 2013, Judge Hunter exonerated him after DNA evidence could not match that of Douglas Prade.
His freedom only lasted for a few months.
The Supreme Court decided Judge Hunter overstepped her boundaries and the conviction still stood, putting Prade back behind bars.
That ruling was upheld by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2018.
Prade is now 73-years-old.
Back in 2014, Dr. Prade’s family told 19 News that they will continue to fight to keep their sister’s murderer behind bars for good.
