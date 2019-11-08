Akron man fatally ejected from car after swerving to avoid hitting deer standing in middle of the road

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lawrence Township Police Department said a man trying to avoid hitting a deer ended up losing his life on Monday night.
According to the police report and witness’ statement, 37-year-old Antoine L. Scott of Akron was driving his 2002 GMC Yukon northbound on SR-21 faster than 70 mph when he approached a large deer standing in the middle of the road.
The witness told police that the driver swerved right to avoid the deer, but over-corrected and began to fishtail.
The car began sliding sideways before rolling over on its side, according to the witness’ report to the police.
The car then struck the end of the guardrail and continued to roll over on its side before coming to a rest with its wheels on top of the guardrail, according to the police report.
Police said Scott was ejected, and found lying next to the guardrail.
Scott was taken to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Lawrence Township police said drugs and/or alcohol were not suspected factors in the crash.
AAA warns that November and December are the most common months to be involved in a collision with a deer due to mating season.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.