Bay Village police warn residents about daytime burglary

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a home was broken into on Ashton Lane while the residents were at work.
According to Bay Village police, residents came home on Nov. 4 and noticed someone had entered through their rear sliding doors.
Police said numerous items were stolen and detectives are currently investigating.
Police added the majority of burglaries happen during the day, with suspects taking cash, jewelry and medication.
Officers tell residents if they see something suspicious, please call police.
Bay Village police also provides free home security surveys for residents.
You can call Bay Village police at 440-871-1234.
