Browns sign Tretter to three-year contract extension

Browns sign Tretter to three-year contract extension
Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) blocks during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. The Seahawks won 32-28. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Alan Rodges | November 8, 2019 at 11:25 AM EST - Updated November 8 at 11:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have signed their center, JC Tretter, to a three-year contract extension.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Tretter and the Browns have agreed on a three-year, $32.5 million extension.

“JC Tretter embodies all of the qualities that you look for in a football player,” said General Manager John Dorsey. “He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s a hard worker. He’s a leader and not just in the offensive line room, but for our entire football team. We are very excited to have JC remain a Cleveland Brown for years to come.”

Rapoport says that Tretter is also being guaranteed $23 million.

Tretter joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2017 after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2013.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.