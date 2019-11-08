Browns sign Tretter to three-year contract extension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have signed their center, JC Tretter, to a three-year contract extension.
According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Tretter and the Browns have agreed on a three-year, $32.5 million extension.
“JC Tretter embodies all of the qualities that you look for in a football player,” said General Manager John Dorsey. “He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s a hard worker. He’s a leader and not just in the offensive line room, but for our entire football team. We are very excited to have JC remain a Cleveland Brown for years to come.”
Rapoport says that Tretter is also being guaranteed $23 million.
Tretter joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2017 after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2013.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.