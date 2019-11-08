Cars slide over Geauga County roads overnight due to winter weather

FARMINGTON TWP., Ohio (WOIO) - Winter weather has made its way to Northeast Ohio and drivers are dealing with slick roads on Friday morning.
The Ohio Department of Transportation dispatched more than 100 crews overnight to help with the winter weather conditions across the state.
However, in Farmington Township, the fire department was dealing with several crashes on early Friday morning.
Farmington Township fire Department posted multiple pictures on their Facebook page of the crashes.
One car slipped off the road and flipped on the roof.
This crash happened around 5 a.m. on Friday morning east of Stroups Hickox on State Rt. 88.
A separate crash happened on the 17000 block of Old State Rd. in Parman Township.
In the picture, a vehicle seems to have slid off the road near a few trees.
It is unclear if there were any injuries in the two crashes.
