Cleveland Police looking for suspects after 50 rifle rounds were fired in East side shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in a shooting that took place on Oct. 26 at 12:51 a.m.
According to police, the incident took place at a Marathon Gas Station on 155th and St. Clair Avenue.
Over 50 rifle rounds were recovered in the aftermath.
One 30-year-old man was sent o the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
A number of vehicles were hit by stray bullets, including one with two children inside. Thankfully the children were not injured.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Coleman at 216-623-2576.
Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.