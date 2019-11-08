Cleveland Police searching for thief that snuck into St. Ignatius High School and stole items out of backpacks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A thief targeted a local private high school after school. Now, Cleveland Police need your help identifying the suspect to bring them to justice, and hopefully, bring the belongings back to their rightful owners.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee said surveillance cameras caught the suspect stealing at St. Ignatius High School, located at 1911 W. 30th St, at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Police said surveillance footage showed the suspect standing by the side door of the school, waiting for the opportune moment to get in.
After a student walked out the door, the suspect was able to sneak inside, according to police.
The suspect then walked around the hallway and searched multiple backpacks laying on a bench, according to police.
Police said the suspect stole two laptops, a cell phone, and headphones.
According to police, the suspect then walked to the Wendy’s across the street and drove off in a red SUV that may have been a Honda.
Anyone that recognizes the suspect is urged to call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217 or email JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.
