Cleveland shelter asks for winter coat donations for adults, children in need

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City Mission in Cleveland is asking people with any unwanted winter coats to donate them to those in need.
With temperatures dropping, jackets for men, women, and children are wanted, especially extra-large sizes.
Coats can be donated and dropped off at the City Mission’s downtown Cleveland campus at 5310 Carnegie Avenue or at Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center in Cleveland at 18120 Puritas Avenue.
New jackets can also be purchases on The City’s Mission’s Amazon wishlist.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.