Commuter Cast for Friday, Nov. 8

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.
Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:
A water main break has closed a portion of S. Woodland Rd. in Shaker Heights.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has reduced the speed on I-90 at Rt. 44 to 60 mph due to winter weather conditions.
There are slippery roads this morning due to some snow accumulation in parts of Northeast Ohio.
The weekend is going to bring some cool temperatures and next week could bring some more snow.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.