Euclid police officer pleads not guilty to charges stemming from 2017 assault during arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid officer charged in a police brutality case for the 2017 arrest of Richard Hubbard III appeared in court on Friday.
Arraignment for Michael Amiott on two counts of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights was held at the Euclid Municipal Court.
Amiott pleaded not guilty to the charges during Friday’s court appearance.
Police dash camera video shows Amiott punching Hubbard and throwing him to the ground during the August 2017 arrest.
Hubbard, who was initially charged with resisting arrest and driving under suspension, was ignoring police commands during the arrest, according to Euclid police.
A special prosecutor was appointed in the summer of 2019 to review the police brutality case involving Amiott.
After a weeks-long investigation, the prosecutor moved forward with charging Amiott with two counts of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights. Both charges are misdemeanors.
Amiott was terminated from the Euclid Police Department, but an arbitrator ruled in October 2018 that he could rejoin the department.
Hubbard filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Euclid for the arrest. Federal court records show that litigation is pending while Amiott’s criminal investigation proceeds.
Trial for Amiott is set to begin on Nov. 20.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.