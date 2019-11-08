Fatal officer-involved shooting outside of Wadsworth City Hall

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is looking into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Wadsworth on Thursday night.
The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association says members of the Wadsworth Police Department and Medina County Sheriff’s Office were involved.
The shooting apparently happened outside of Wadsworth City Hall.
19 News crews spotted more than a dozen shell casings on the ground in the area of the shooting.
Wadsworth Police are expected to release more information on Friday.
