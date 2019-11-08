Interim Sheriff David G. Schilling Jr. to be recommended for appointment to permanent position

“I am pleased to recommend the appointment of Interim Sheriff Schilling to Council for the position of Sheriff,” said County Executive Armond Budish. “Interim Sheriff Schilling is a long-time, very well-respected member of the Sheriff’s Department. In a time of turmoil, Interim Sheriff Schilling has done a terrific job of not only stabilizing the Sheriff’s Department and the jail, but he has helped to set the entire department on a strong path forward. Morale has improved significantly under his leadership.”