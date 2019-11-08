Interim Sheriff David G. Schilling Jr. to be recommended for appointment to permanent position

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish recommended to council that Interim Sheriff David G. Schilling Jr. to be appointed to Sheriff.
Schilling Jr. is a 25-year veteran of the County Sheriff’s Department. He has been in the role of Interim Sheriff since Aug. 9, 2019.
Schilling Jr. took over for Interim Sheriff Lt. Bryan Smith who was removed after a few hours of being appointed the position in early August. He was removed from the position due to a residency requirement law in Ohio.
Schilling Jr. also has 15 years of supervisory experience, as he was serving in the rank of Deputy Sheriff.
He also had 20 years of experience conducting comprehensive investigations.
In a statement that was released, Budish fully supports Schilling Jr. to be appointed to Sheriff.
“I am pleased to recommend the appointment of Interim Sheriff Schilling to Council for the position of Sheriff,” said County Executive Armond Budish. “Interim Sheriff Schilling is a long-time, very well-respected member of the Sheriff’s Department. In a time of turmoil, Interim Sheriff Schilling has done a terrific job of not only stabilizing the Sheriff’s Department and the jail, but he has helped to set the entire department on a strong path forward. Morale has improved significantly under his leadership.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.