Jaguar at Akron Zoo euthanized as health worsens following breast cancer diagnosis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Zoo officials announced that their female jaguar Naom has been humanely euthanized.
Naom was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2019. Because of the size of Naom’s cancerous tumors, veterinarians determined that surgery was not an option.
The zoo’s veterinarian team made the decision to euthanize the 18-year-old jaguar after seeing a decline in her health.
Naom has multiple litters of cubs. Bella, her female offspring, remains on display at the Akron Zoo.
The median life expectancy for a jaguar is 18 years old. Naom was born in February 2001 and arrived to the Akron Zoo in May 2002.
“Naom was a longtime member of our Akron Zoo family and she will be dearly missed,” said Doug Piekarz, president and CEO at the Akron Zoo. “I want to express my heartfelt thanks to her professional care team for providing Naom with the best care possible throughout her life, especially over the past few months in her battle with cancer.”
