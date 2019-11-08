Man accused of murdering sister indicted by grand jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of killing his own sister in Cleveland last month has been indicted by a grand jury.
Antonio Swanson, 32, is charged with ten felony counts, including murder, aggravated murder and attempted murder.
His arraignment has been scheduled for Nov. 21.
Investigators say Swanson fatally shot it his sister, 26-year-old Willnita Hill, in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood on the morning of Oct. 23. He is also accused of trying to kill two other people that day.
According to police, Swanson got into an argument with Hill around 11:30 a.m. They say Swanson pulled a handgun and started shooting, striking his sister several times.
Hill died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
After the shooting, police say the suspect fled on a bicycle.
The U.S. Marshals Service issued an alert for Swanson two days after shooting, calling him “dangerous."
On Oct. 28, he was taken into custody without incident at a home on Crestwood Avenue near East 110th Street.
Prosecutors say Swanson is a “repeat violent offender."
Court records show he has multiple criminal convictions in Cuyahoga County dating back to at least 2005.
