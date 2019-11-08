Maple Heights Police investigating shots fired incident

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Libby Road (SR 17) and Lee Road.
Maple Heights Police said a marked patrol vehicle, while on duty, heard what they believed was several guns shots in that area.
The officer advised other officers, and they responded to the area.
Maple Heights Police said when officers arrived at the area, they discovered shots were fired at the corner of Libby Road and Henry Street.
Bullet strikes were located on the front of a house on Libby Road.
Officers determined those parties that were involved had fled the area prior their arrival.
Police said there are no reported injuries at this time.
The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating the incident.
We will update this story if more information becomes available.
