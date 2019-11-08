$2 million bond set for Willoughby Hills man accused of stabbing 2 women and setting them on fire

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby Hills man accused of violently assaulting the mother of his three children and her sister has been indicted by the Lake County Grand Jury.
Allen Crawford was indicted on the charges of aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated murder and kidnapping.
Willoughby Hills police said Crawford attacked the two women inside their apartment on Chardon Road on July 21.
According to officers, he bound them with duct tape, stabbed them multiple times, doused them with lighter fluid and set them on fire.
The sister managed to get free and call 911.
Both women were treated at local hospitals.
Police said Crawford fled from the apartment with the couple’s children and dropped them off unharmed at his parent’s home later that day.
Crawford is being held on a $2 million bond.
A next court date has not yet been set.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.