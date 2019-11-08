Northeast Ohio man gets lucky again, appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ years after winning on ‘The Price is Right’

“We used to watch “The Price is Right” when I was younger. Bob Barker, everybody knew who he was. On our little shirts, we had ‘Bob Barker for President’ on them. When I got here, my mom and my sister watched ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy’ every single night. So, I got used to watching them. My sister wanted to be a contestant, so she dragged me down to the Wheel Mobile at MGM and they selected me out of a barrel and the rest is the rest.”