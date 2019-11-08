Northeast Ohio man gets lucky again, appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ years after winning on ‘The Price is Right’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a thing called “good luck.”
If anybody really knows what that means, it’s the veteran I just talked with today.
"I’m just a local guy. I went to the Air Force in 1987.
If Steve Murray looks familiar, he should. He won a showcase on “The Price is Right” back in 2005.
“We used to watch “The Price is Right” when I was younger. Bob Barker, everybody knew who he was. On our little shirts, we had ‘Bob Barker for President’ on them. When I got here, my mom and my sister watched ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy’ every single night. So, I got used to watching them. My sister wanted to be a contestant, so she dragged me down to the Wheel Mobile at MGM and they selected me out of a barrel and the rest is the rest.”
Murray’s appearance airs on Friday night’s ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ years after winning that showcase on the ‘The Price is Right.’
“Hello, my name is Steve Murray and I’m on the ‘The Wheel of Fortune’,” Murray said.
Good luck does strike twice because tonight Steve is going to be a contestant on ‘The Wheel of Fortune’ on CBS 19 News at 7 p.m..
“They won’t let you tell too much. It was fun. It was worth it. You say that with a big smile. I will say this, if somebody walked up to you and handed you what they did, you’d be happy too.”
I can’t wait to see what my new, favorite cousin Steve wins tonight on “Wheel of Fortune,” years after winning that showcase on the The Price is Right.
