Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold temperatures overnight, drying out for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Friday to you! Lake effect snow will eventually come to an end through the evening. It will be cold too. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s by morning.
A dry weekend is in the forecast. We’ll be warming up a bit too with highs in the 40s on Saturday. We’ll be in the low 50s on Sunday.
More meaningful, impactful snow chances return to the forecast early next week.
We are closely monitoring Monday into Tuesday for accumulating snow.
Stay tuned!
