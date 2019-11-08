Northeast Ohio Weather: Only in the 30’s today with lake snow east

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air mass for this time of year is in place today. I have lake effect snow bands in the area east of Cleveland. An additional Trace to 3 inches will fall with locally more. Drier air building in elsewhere will lead to a mixed sky. Afternoon temperatures stay below 40 degrees for most. A little disturbance crossing the lake this evening will give areas east of Cleveland one more little burst of lake snow. A shifting wind to the west and southwest will end the lake snow threat late evening. Increasing high clouds will take place. It will be a cold night ahead with temperatures dipping into the middle to upper 20′s.