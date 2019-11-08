ODOT reduces speed on I-90; more than 100 crews work overnight to clear roads

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is reducing speeds on I-90 due to the winter weather conditions.
For more information on the current travel information, visit OHGO.com.
ODOT had crews out tending the roads overnight as winter hits Northeast Ohio.
According to ODOT’s Press Secretary, Matt Bruning, more than 100 ODOT crews have been working on getting the roads cleared as snow makes its way through the area.
19 News was in Wadsworth this morning, where snow was sticking to the roads.
