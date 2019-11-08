Ohio State star reportedly suspended following possible NCAA issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Univesity star defensive end is suspended due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018, according to the Ohio State Department of Athletics.
According to Ohio State Athletics, Defensive End, Chase Young, will not play in Saturday’s game against Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue form 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.
The university released this official statement following the report:
Young is one of the top prospects in the 2020 NFL draft and is considered a top Heisman candidate by multiple Heisman voters.
Young has 13.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in the 2019 season.
The Ohio State Buckeyes play the Terrapins at noon on Saturday.
