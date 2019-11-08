Police in Trumbull County search for woman accused of assaulting elderly person

Niles police looking for woman (Source: Niles police)
By Chris Anderson | November 8, 2019 at 5:04 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 5:04 PM

NILES, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Trumbull County are looking for a woman accused of assaulting and robbing a person.

Penny Crabtree, 50, is wanted by Niles police on a felonious robbery warrant.

Police said Crabtree assaulted and took money from an elderly person after she panhandled the victim.

Crabtree is known to frequent area shopping centers, often on a bike, while attempting to panhandle money from people passing by.

Anyone who sees Crabtree is asked to call police immediately.

