Police in Trumbull County search for woman accused of assaulting elderly person

NILES, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Trumbull County are looking for a woman accused of assaulting and robbing a person.
Penny Crabtree, 50, is wanted by Niles police on a felonious robbery warrant.
Police said Crabtree assaulted and took money from an elderly person after she panhandled the victim.
Crabtree is known to frequent area shopping centers, often on a bike, while attempting to panhandle money from people passing by.
Anyone who sees Crabtree is asked to call police immediately.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.