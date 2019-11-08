Police warn of counterfeit bills in Ashland and Richland Counties

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after three counterfeit $100 bills were passed to local businesses.
Ashland police said the fake money was used in the area of I-71 and State Route 250.
Secret Service agents told Ashland police they are also investigating incidents in Richland County.
Police are telling business owners to check any bills that seem suspicious and to call them if they have any questions.
You can reach Ashland police at (419) 289-3639.
