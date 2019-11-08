Pulitzer Prize Medal stolen from The Akron Beacon Journal

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police said a Pulitzer Prize Medal was stolen from The Akron Beacon Journal sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 7.
Akron Police said a patrol officer responded to the call, and when the officer arrived, they were told that an unknown person broke a display, and stole the Pulitzer Prize Medal.
Akron Police said there are no suspect information at this time.
