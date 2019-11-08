Students at University of Akron travel to El Salvador supply thousands with hearing aids on mission trip

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Rachael Cartee was one of the lucky University of Akron students to experience a life-changing trip to El Salvador.
Last month, Cartee and a handful of classmates in her Delta Zeta sorority traveled to the country to help those in need.
The school partnered with the folks over at the Starkey Hearing Foundation to provide over 1,100 people with hearing aids.
The Starkey Hearing Foundation has been working to bring the gift of hearing to people around the world since 1984.
Cartee is a founding member of the Delta Zeta chapter and was awarded the opportunity through a lottery.
She had a number of stories from her time in the country and plans on implementing the lessons learned with her future students.
Cartee is set to graduate Fall of 2020 with a degree in special education.
