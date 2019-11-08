Suspected drunken driver who crashed into yard followed by OSHP helicopter until troopers arrive (video)

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter followed a suspected drunken driver until troopers could arrive to make an arrest.
The driver can be seen crashing into a yard and driving off of the roadway on Nov. 7, which was captured by the OSHP helicopter.
Troopers from the OSHP Delaware Post eventually caught up with the suspected impaired driver and stopped him without further incident.
Drivers who spot someone they think is impaired on the roadway can call #677 to make a report, the OSHP posted on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.