Flashback Friday: 7 years ago, an alligator was rescued from Big Creek in Cleveland (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Where were you for the great alligator rescue of 2012?
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District said the “sewer gator is no urban legend.”
On Nov. 8, 2012, the 18-inch alligator was found by a sewer creek in Cleveland’s chilly Big Creek near a pumping station.
The large reptile was scooped out of the water and taken to NEORSD’s lab until animal experts arrived.
Sewer officials sent the gator to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. It grew to more than 3 feet long and was eventually transferred to a wildlife refuge in Florida.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.