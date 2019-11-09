Arctic air has us in its sights, Cleveland should expect the mid 30s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lay in the firewood and tune up your furnace this weekend, an Arctic air has us in its sights!
Today holds more clouds than sun with breezy southwest winds and highs in the low to mid 40s.
Under mainly cloudy skies tonight, expect lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday starts with partly sunny skies before becoming increasingly more cloudy.
Highs will head for the low 50s.
We bottom out on Sunday night in the mid 30s with little or no temperature rebound on Veterans Day as a wintry mix arrives and sticks around throughout the day.
Monday night into Tuesday will be snowy, windy and cold with temperatures only in the 20s to around 30.
We may need to issue a “Cuddle Alert”. Stay tuned.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.