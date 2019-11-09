Cleveland Police open homicide investigation after West Side argument turns deadly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed the Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into a deadly Friday night shooting.
On November 8, 2019 at approximately 7:44 p.m., officers responded to 1465 W.84th St. for a male shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim and immediately rendered first aid to the victim. EMS arrived and took the victim to Metro where died from his injuries.
The victim was a 21-year-old black male. He was not been identified yet. The suspect is a white female.
Police learned that the victim and suspect were inside the residence when an argument started. The male died from a gunshot. The suspect then fled the scene.
Members of the Homicide Unit and CSRU responded. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464
