Officer involved shooting started when two cars exchanged gunfire on Market Street

Officer Involved shooting Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
By Michael Dakota | November 9, 2019 at 9:29 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 9:29 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two cars driving recklessly on Summit Street in Akron led to an officer involved shooting that happened overnight in Akron.

Approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning officers noticed two cars on Summit Street near driving erratically.

Officers were responding to a fight on East Market Street.

When officers heard shots they fired back at the shooter, but he was not hit.

After a short chase police say they caught the suspect who is now in custody.

Later, two people in the car went to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

One of those shot was a 15 year old. Police said the juvenile was shot during an exchange of gunshots between the two cars.

Neither officer involved was injured, but they will be placed on paid-administrative leave.

