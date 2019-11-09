Officer involved shooting started when two cars exchanged gunfire on Market Street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two cars driving recklessly on Summit Street in Akron led to an officer involved shooting that happened overnight in Akron.
Approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning officers noticed two cars on Summit Street near driving erratically.
Officers were responding to a fight on East Market Street.
When officers heard shots they fired back at the shooter, but he was not hit.
After a short chase police say they caught the suspect who is now in custody.
Later, two people in the car went to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
One of those shot was a 15 year old. Police said the juvenile was shot during an exchange of gunshots between the two cars.
Neither officer involved was injured, but they will be placed on paid-administrative leave.
