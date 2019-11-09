Strasburg Police searching for missing boy

STRASBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The Strasburg Police Department is asking for the public to help officers find a boy who was last seen Saturday morning.
Police said Caleb Keiser Patterson left his home around 10 a.m.
According to police, he is between 5′5″ to 5′6″ tall, weighs 140 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red and black Under Armor hoodie, blue pants, black Nike shoes with blue and purple stripes, and was carrying a black Jordan backpack, according to police.
Anyone with any information on where Caleb is or may be is urged to call the Strasburg Police Department at 330-878-7011.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.